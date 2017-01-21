"Coming into the Country" likely inspired countless young people to venture to Alaska. Many stayed. Alaska’s Energy Desk has been highlighting their stories and on the next Talk of Alaska, we’ll hear from the legendary author about the unexpected impact his book has had through the decades.

Listen Now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





John McPhee - Author of "Coming into the Country"

Author of "Coming into the Country" Statewide callers

Participate:





Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.