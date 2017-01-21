Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Coming into the Country

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published January 20, 2017 at 10:00 PM AKST

"Coming into the Country" likely inspired countless young people to venture to Alaska. Many stayed. Alaska’s Energy Desk has been highlighting their stories and on the next Talk of Alaska, we’ll hear from the legendary author about the unexpected impact his book has had through the decades.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • John McPhee - Author of "Coming into the Country"

  • Statewide callers 

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
