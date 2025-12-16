Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk_of_Alaska
Talk of Alaska

The Home for Good program | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published December 16, 2025 at 11:59 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
buildings seen in the distance, with plants in the foreground
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Downtown Anchorage as seen from Westchester Lagoon on Dec. 7, 2025.

Stable housing helps people live healthier, happier lives with less risk of injury, illness and trauma that our unhoused neighbors face on a daily basis. In the past decade, increased attention to the growing numbers of people experiencing homelessness has resulted in multiple efforts to help get people off the streets with mixed results. The United Way, the Municipality of Anchorage, Southcentral Foundation and other partners started the Home for Good program in 2019 and are beginning to see results. We learn about the ideas behind the program and how success is being measured on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

The Home for Good program | Talk of Alaska
The United Way, the Municipality of Anchorage, Southcentral Foundation and other partners started the Home for Good program in 2019 and are beginning to see results.
Talk of Alaska by Alaska Public Media

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Eric Utraq Billingsley - President & CEO, United Way of Anchorage
  • Thea Agnew Bemben - Special Assistant to Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance
  • Brian McCutcheon - Vice President, Behavioral Services Outpatient Division, Southcentral Foundation

RELATED:

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend
Latest Episodes