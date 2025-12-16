Stable housing helps people live healthier, happier lives with less risk of injury, illness and trauma that our unhoused neighbors face on a daily basis. In the past decade, increased attention to the growing numbers of people experiencing homelessness has resulted in multiple efforts to help get people off the streets with mixed results. The United Way, the Municipality of Anchorage, Southcentral Foundation and other partners started the Home for Good program in 2019 and are beginning to see results. We learn about the ideas behind the program and how success is being measured on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

The Home for Good program | Talk of Alaska The United Way, the Municipality of Anchorage, Southcentral Foundation and other partners started the Home for Good program in 2019 and are beginning to see results. Listen • 54:37

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Eric Utraq Billingsley - President & CEO, United Way of Anchorage

- President & CEO, United Way of Anchorage Thea Agnew Bemben - Special Assistant to Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance

- Special Assistant to Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance Brian McCutcheon - Vice President, Behavioral Services Outpatient Division, Southcentral Foundation

RELATED:



PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).