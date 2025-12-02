If you’ve ever attended the Anchorage International Film Festival, you know their slogan, films worth freezing for, is accurate. The annual line up of features and shorts from Alaskan filmmakers and other U.S. and international creatives brings a festive start to December. This year is the festival’s 25th anniversary and Alaska Native film adaptations of classic books like Two Old Women will bring even more excitement to this year’s mix. Directors and filmmakers join us to dig into the details on this Talk of Alaska.

The 25th Anchorage International Film Festival | Talk of Alaska

HOST: Lori Townsend

Adam Linkenhelt - Filmmaker, Co-director, Anchorage International Film Festival

- Filmmaker, Co-director, Anchorage International Film Festival Kelly Moneymaker - Alaska Filmmaker, Board Member, Anchorage International Film Festival

- Alaska Filmmaker, Board Member, Anchorage International Film Festival Emily Sullivan - Alaska Filmmaker, Director of Shaped by Land

Free community movie night at the museum | Tuesday, Dec. 9th, 6-8pm:

Anchorage International Film Festival The Anchorage Museum and the Anchorage International Film Festival will be hosting a free community movie night on the museum front lawn on Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 6-8pm.

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).