The 25th Anchorage International Film Festival | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published December 2, 2025 at 1:22 PM AKST
If you’ve ever attended the Anchorage International Film Festival, you know their slogan, films worth freezing for, is accurate. The annual line up of features and shorts from Alaskan filmmakers and other U.S. and international creatives brings a festive start to December. This year is the festival’s 25th anniversary and Alaska Native film adaptations of classic books like Two Old Women will bring even more excitement to this year’s mix. Directors and filmmakers join us to dig into the details on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Adam Linkenhelt - Filmmaker, Co-director, Anchorage International Film Festival
  • Kelly Moneymaker - Alaska Filmmaker, Board Member, Anchorage International Film Festival
  • Emily Sullivan - Alaska Filmmaker, Director of Shaped by Land

RELATED:

Free community movie night at the museum | Tuesday, Dec. 9th, 6-8pm:

The Anchorage Museum and the Anchorage International Film Festival will be hosting a free community movie night on the museum front lawn on Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 6-8pm.
Anchorage International Film Festival
The Anchorage Museum and the Anchorage International Film Festival will be hosting a free community movie night on the museum front lawn on Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 6-8pm.

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
