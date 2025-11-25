Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Improving Alaska's foster care system | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published November 25, 2025 at 11:49 AM AKST
The Alaska State Capitol is illuminated by sunlight on Feb. 14, 2025.

The Alaska office of Children’s Services, OCS, is tasked with protecting children and supporting struggling families. Providing a stable, loving home for children helps improve their chances for success in health, education, social settings and future employment. An audit required by a 2018 law aimed at improving OCS outcomes found problems persist. Where has OCS had success and what else is needed? Advocates on both sides join us for this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Les Gara - Former Democratic State Representative, Attorney
  • Amanda Metivier - Executive Director, Facing Foster Care
  • Kim Swisher - Deputy Director, Office of Children's Services
  • Kate Demarest - Assistant Attorney General, Alaska Department of Law

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
Latest Episodes