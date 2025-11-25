The Alaska office of Children’s Services, OCS, is tasked with protecting children and supporting struggling families. Providing a stable, loving home for children helps improve their chances for success in health, education, social settings and future employment. An audit required by a 2018 law aimed at improving OCS outcomes found problems persist. Where has OCS had success and what else is needed? Advocates on both sides join us for this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

Improving Alaska's foster care system | Talk of Alaska An audit required by a 2018 law aimed at improving OCS outcomes found problems persist. Where has OCS had success and what else is needed? Listen • 54:05

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Les Gara - Former Democratic State Representative, Attorney

- Former Democratic State Representative, Attorney Amanda Metivier - Executive Director, Facing Foster Care

- Executive Director, Facing Foster Care Kim Swisher - Deputy Director, Office of Children's Services

- Deputy Director, Office of Children's Services Kate Demarest - Assistant Attorney General, Alaska Department of Law

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).