The science and beauty of the Northern Lights | Talk of Alaska

Aurora Borealis, more commonly known as the Northern Lights, have inspired legends, songs and stories for generations. Recent atmospheric conditions have made the aurora especially active and have delighted Alaskans as well as people in the lower 48. What’s the science behind the spike in activity? Why do the colorful displays happen at all? And how can you capture better photos of them? Understanding the science and enjoying the mystique of the vibrant streaks of light in the winter sky is our discussion on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Don Hampton - Associate Research Professor, Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks

Associate Research Professor, Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Vincent Ledvina - Space physics PhD student, UAF, and aurora chaser

- Space physics PhD student, UAF, and aurora chaser Brian Venua - Award-winning photographer and journalist based in Kodiak

AURORA IMAGES FROM THE RECENT SOLAR STORM:

1 of 12 — IMG_4887.jpg The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025. Shelby Herbert / KUAC 2 of 12 — IMG_4883.jpg The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025. Shelby Herbert / KUAC 3 of 12 — IMG_4882.jpg The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025. Shelby Herbert / KUAC 4 of 12 — Herbert_Aurora_11-11-25 The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025. Shelby Herbert / KUAC 5 of 12 — IMG_4897.jpg The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025. Shelby Herbert / KUAC 6 of 12 — IMG_4900.jpg The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025. Shelby Herbert / KUAC 7 of 12 — IMG_4898.jpg The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025. Shelby Herbert / KUAC 8 of 12 — IMG_4899.jpg The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025. Shelby Herbert / KUAC 9 of 12 — IMG_4901.jpg The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025. Shelby Herbert / KUAC 10 of 12 — IMG_1709.jpg The Northern Lights, taken in Eden Prairie, Minnesota on Nov. 11, 2025. Jeramiah Townsend 11 of 12 — IMG_1710.jpg The Northern Lights, taken in Eden Prairie, Minnesota on Nov. 11, 2025. Jeramiah Townsend 12 of 12 — IMG_1711.jpg The Northern Lights, taken in Eden Prairie, Minnesota on Nov. 11, 2025. Jeramiah Townsend

