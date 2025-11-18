Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
The science and beauty of the Northern Lights | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published November 18, 2025 at 11:45 AM AKST
The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025.
Shelby Herbert
/
KUAC
The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025.

Aurora Borealis, more commonly known as the Northern Lights, have inspired legends, songs and stories for generations. Recent atmospheric conditions have made the aurora especially active and have delighted Alaskans as well as people in the lower 48. What’s the science behind the spike in activity? Why do the colorful displays happen at all? And how can you capture better photos of them? Understanding the science and enjoying the mystique of the vibrant streaks of light in the winter sky is our discussion on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Don Hampton - Associate Research Professor, Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks
  • Vincent Ledvina - Space physics PhD student, UAF, and aurora chaser
  • Brian Venua - Award-winning photographer and journalist based in Kodiak

AURORA IMAGES FROM THE RECENT SOLAR STORM:

The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025.
The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025.
The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025.
The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025.
The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025.
The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025.
The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025.
The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025.
The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025.
The Northern Lights, taken in Eden Prairie, Minnesota on Nov. 11, 2025.
The Northern Lights, taken in Eden Prairie, Minnesota on Nov. 11, 2025.
The Northern Lights, taken in Eden Prairie, Minnesota on Nov. 11, 2025.
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
