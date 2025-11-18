The science and beauty of the Northern Lights | Talk of Alaska
Aurora Borealis, more commonly known as the Northern Lights, have inspired legends, songs and stories for generations. Recent atmospheric conditions have made the aurora especially active and have delighted Alaskans as well as people in the lower 48. What’s the science behind the spike in activity? Why do the colorful displays happen at all? And how can you capture better photos of them? Understanding the science and enjoying the mystique of the vibrant streaks of light in the winter sky is our discussion on this Talk of Alaska.
LISTEN:
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Don Hampton - Associate Research Professor, Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks
- Vincent Ledvina - Space physics PhD student, UAF, and aurora chaser
- Brian Venua - Award-winning photographer and journalist based in Kodiak
- Even scientists who've studied the aurora for decades say this solar storm is special
- Aurora Forecast | UAF Geophysical Institute
- UAF Cultural Connections - Cultural information about the Northern Lights
- The Aurora Guy - Guided aurora tours in Fairbanks
- Aurora webcams around the world | The Aurora Guy
- Brian Venua's photography
