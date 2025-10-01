Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Line One logo
Line One

Navigating medical advice as a parent | Line One

By Dr. Anne Zink
Published October 1, 2025 at 12:46 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A vaccine for whooping cough.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Syringes containing a vaccine for whooping cough at a pediatric office in Anchorage.

Trying to determine the best path for your child’s health can feel like an impossible task these days. Conflicting information about vaccines, medications, health conditions, and procedures can overwhelm and paralyze the average parent just trying to help their kids live a healthy life. On this Line One, host Dr. Anne Zink and her guest discuss the relationship between pediatricians and parents to make the next generation as healthy as possible.

LISTEN:

Navigating medical advice as a parent | Line One
On this Line One, host Dr. Anne Zink and her guest discuss the relationship between pediatricians and parents to make the next generation as healthy as possible.
line one logo

HOST: Dr. Anne Zink

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Scott Stewart - Pediatrician working in Anchorage and the Mat-Su

RELATED:

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

Line One
Dr. Anne Zink
Dr. Zink became the State of Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer in July 2019 and served through 2024. She and her team led Alaska and the 229 federally recognized tribes through the COVID-19 pandemic. She also served as president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officers (ASTHO).
See stories by Dr. Anne Zink
Latest Episodes