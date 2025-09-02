Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

Microplastic contamination | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published September 2, 2025 at 11:56 AM AKDT
Plastic bags on the pavement
You can’t get through a day without encountering plastic. From your toothbrush, to your keyboard to your clothes. Despite its popularity, plastic is a toxic material that does not decompose, it just gets smaller. Microscopic plastics are now found in soil and water throughout our state and especially in the arctic. Alaska Scientists are studying how these tiny toxins move and what it might mean for human health. We hear about their research on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Pamela Miller - Executive Director, Alaska Community Action on Toxics
  • Dyani Chapman - State Director, Alaska Environment and Alaska Environment Research and Policy Center

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
