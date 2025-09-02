Microplastic contamination | Talk of Alaska

You can’t get through a day without encountering plastic. From your toothbrush, to your keyboard to your clothes. Despite its popularity, plastic is a toxic material that does not decompose, it just gets smaller. Microscopic plastics are now found in soil and water throughout our state and especially in the arctic. Alaska Scientists are studying how these tiny toxins move and what it might mean for human health. We hear about their research on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Pamela Miller - Executive Director, Alaska Community Action on Toxics

- Executive Director, Alaska Community Action on Toxics Dyani Chapman - State Director, Alaska Environment and Alaska Environment Research and Policy Center

