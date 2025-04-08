In the 1970s, salmon fishing in the Gulf of Alaska was becoming crowded with vessels vying for harvests, driving down prices and making it harder for Alaskan fishermen to make a living. The state’s answer? A new regulatory system called Limited Entry which winnowed down how many boats could fish through issuing a limited number of permits. After five decades of the Limited Entry program, many rural communities have lost the majority of their local commercial fishing permits. How did this happen and what does it mean for the future of rural Alaska’s economy? We discuss 50 years of limited entry fishing in Alaska on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

The history of limited entry fisheries | Talk of Alaska After five decades of the Limited Entry program, many rural communities have lost the majority of their local commercial fishing permits. Listen • 54:45

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Freddie Christiansen - Commercial fisherman based in Old Harbor

Glenn Haight - Commissioner, Commercial fisheries Entry Commission

Nat Herz - Journalist, publisher of the Northern Journal

RELATED:



PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).