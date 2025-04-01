Alaska volcanoes are sometimes restless. In many cases, activity elevates and then dies back down, but Mount Spurr, near Anchorage appears to be waking up. Scientists now say an eruption near the state’s largest city is more likely than not in coming weeks or months. What could a big eruption mean for health, infrastructure and air travel? We hear from scientists and public health officials on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

The potential for a Mount Spurr eruption | Talk of Alaska What could an eruption mean for health, infrastructure, and air travel in Southcentral? Listen • 54:10

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dr. George Conway - Chief Medical Officer, Municipality of Anchorage

Chief Medical Officer, Municipality of Anchorage Kristi Wallace - Volcanologist, Alaska Volcano Observatory

Volcanologist, Alaska Volcano Observatory Kari Wiederkehr - Disaster Recovery Coordinator, Anchorage Office of Emergency Management

RELATED:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).