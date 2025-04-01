Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

The potential for a Mount Spurr eruption | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published April 1, 2025 at 11:38 AM AKDT
Summit of Mount Spurr, as seen during a gas measurement flight on March 7th, 2025.
Mitch Mitchell
/
Alaska Volcano Observatory
Summit of Mount Spurr, as seen during a gas measurement flight on March 7th, 2025.

Alaska volcanoes are sometimes restless. In many cases, activity elevates and then dies back down, but Mount Spurr, near Anchorage appears to be waking up. Scientists now say an eruption near the state’s largest city is more likely than not in coming weeks or months. What could a big eruption mean for health, infrastructure and air travel? We hear from scientists and public health officials on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Dr. George Conway - Chief Medical Officer, Municipality of Anchorage
  • Kristi Wallace - Volcanologist, Alaska Volcano Observatory
  • Kari Wiederkehr - Disaster Recovery Coordinator, Anchorage Office of Emergency Management

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend
