What to know about this year's early wildfire season | Talk of Alaska
Spring yard work in March? Southcentral and other areas of Alaska saw very low snowfall throughout the winter. It may be nice to get an early jump on spring cleaning, but the fire danger is elevated as dry conditions create risk of human-caused fires. How likely are wildfires this spring and summer, and what are the best ways to safely remove debris without starting a wildfire? Fire managers join us to answer your questions on this Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Heidi Strader - Weather Program Manager, Alaska Interagency Coordination Center
- Jon Glover - Division Chief, Anchorage Fire Department Wildfire Division
- Norm McDonald - Deputy Director of Fire Protection, Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).