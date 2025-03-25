Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

What to know about this year's early wildfire season | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published March 25, 2025 at 12:41 PM AKDT
Spring yard work in March? Southcentral and other areas of Alaska saw very low snowfall throughout the winter. It may be nice to get an early jump on spring cleaning, but the fire danger is elevated as dry conditions create risk of human-caused fires. How likely are wildfires this spring and summer, and what are the best ways to safely remove debris without starting a wildfire? Fire managers join us to answer your questions on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Heidi Strader - Weather Program Manager, Alaska Interagency Coordination Center
  • Jon Glover - Division Chief, Anchorage Fire Department Wildfire Division
  • Norm McDonald - Deputy Director of Fire Protection, Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
