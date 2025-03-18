Food systems, agriculture, and the 2025 Food Festival and Conference | Talk of Alaska

Alaska imports the vast majority of food from other states and countries, making our state vulnerable to supply line disruptions high prices. The Alaska Food Policy Council aims to help support more in-state food production and distribution. What are the unique challenges and opportunities for Alaskans interested in boosting the annual harvest? What do food policy advocates think of the proposed Alaska Department of Agriculture? We discuss the ongoing work and AFPC's upcoming conference in Kodiak on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Robbi Mixon - Executive Director, Alaska Food Policy Council

- Executive Director, Alaska Food Policy Council Rachel Lord - Advocacy & Policy Director, Alaska Food Policy Council

- Advocacy & Policy Director, Alaska Food Policy Council Amy Seitz - Policy Director, Alaska Farm Bureau

