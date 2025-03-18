Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

Food systems, agriculture, and the 2025 Food Festival and Conference | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published March 18, 2025 at 12:36 PM AKDT
RAIS farmers line up beets and radishes harvested from Grow North Farm to sell at a lunch pop-up held on August 2. (Photo by Amy Mostafa, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage)
Beets and radishes harvested from Grow North Farm in 2022.

Alaska imports the vast majority of food from other states and countries, making our state vulnerable to supply line disruptions high prices. The Alaska Food Policy Council aims to help support more in-state food production and distribution. What are the unique challenges and opportunities for Alaskans interested in boosting the annual harvest? What do food policy advocates think of the proposed Alaska Department of Agriculture? We discuss the ongoing work and AFPC's upcoming conference in Kodiak on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

Talk of Alaska by Alaska Public Media

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Robbi Mixon - Executive Director, Alaska Food Policy Council
  • Rachel Lord - Advocacy & Policy Director, Alaska Food Policy Council
  • Amy Seitz - Policy Director, Alaska Farm Bureau

RELATED:

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
Latest Episodes