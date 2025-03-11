Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

Reflecting on 50 years of the Alaska State Ombudsman | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published March 11, 2025 at 3:47 PM AKDT
A 26-page Alaska Ombudsman's report released in 2018 stemming from an investigation into the State Division of Public Assistance.
Casey Grove
/
Alaska Public Media
A 26-page Alaska Ombudsman's report released in 2018.

For 50 years, the state ombudsman’s office has been assisting Alaskans with wide-ranging requests related to government services. From advising on government ethics codes, to investigating the state’s child support division, veteran’s land sales, mariculture and a host of other concerns, the ombudsman helps elevate the voices of everyday Alaskans when they have a complaint with or seek change in government services. What have these public servants helped change over the past 5 decades and what do you need to know about their mission? We discuss the work of state and local government ombudsman, on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Kate Burkhart - Alaska State Ombudsman
  • Darrel Hess - Anchorage Municipal Ombudsman

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

