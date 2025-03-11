Reflecting on 50 years of the Alaska State Ombudsman | Talk of Alaska
For 50 years, the state ombudsman’s office has been assisting Alaskans with wide-ranging requests related to government services. From advising on government ethics codes, to investigating the state’s child support division, veteran’s land sales, mariculture and a host of other concerns, the ombudsman helps elevate the voices of everyday Alaskans when they have a complaint with or seek change in government services. What have these public servants helped change over the past 5 decades and what do you need to know about their mission? We discuss the work of state and local government ombudsman, on this Talk of Alaska.
LISTEN:
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Kate Burkhart - Alaska State Ombudsman
- Darrel Hess - Anchorage Municipal Ombudsman
