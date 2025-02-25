Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
How uncertain federal money is affecting nonprofits and local governments | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published February 25, 2025 at 12:28 PM AKST
The U.S. Capitol, viewed from the east side. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

The Trump administration’s freeze on funds that support infrastructure, food supplies, renewable energy and a host of other needed services across the state has created confusion and anxiety for community nonprofits and local governments. Will most funds be released in time for summer construction season or will programs be cut entirely? We discuss what is known, and what has service-providers concerned, about the ongoing freezes on federal funds, on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Laurie Wolf - President & CEO, Foraker Group
  • Nils Andreassen - Executive Director, Alaska Municipal League

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
