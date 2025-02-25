How uncertain federal money is affecting nonprofits and local governments | Talk of Alaska

The Trump administration’s freeze on funds that support infrastructure, food supplies, renewable energy and a host of other needed services across the state has created confusion and anxiety for community nonprofits and local governments. Will most funds be released in time for summer construction season or will programs be cut entirely? We discuss what is known, and what has service-providers concerned, about the ongoing freezes on federal funds, on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Laurie Wolf - President & CEO, Foraker Group

Nils Andreassen - Executive Director, Alaska Municipal League

