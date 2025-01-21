Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Carbon capture, use, and storage | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published January 21, 2025 at 12:28 PM AKST
A big boxy building with a smokestack next to it sending up steam
The UAF coal plant in Feb. 2022 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

How does the technology behind carbon capturing and storage work? Can Alaska profit from this technology while helping to reduce global CO2 emissions? It may sound too good to be true, but state experts say Alaska's Cook Inlet has the best tidewater access storage on the entire west coast of North America. There's also a lot of potential storage space in aging fields on the North Slope. But how does the technology work, and what could it mean for the industry and state revenue? We discuss the potential for carbon sequestration on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Gwen Holdmann - Senior researcher and founding director, Alaska Center for Energy and Power
  • Haley Paine - Deputy Director, Alaska Division of Oil and Gas within the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
