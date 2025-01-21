How does the technology behind carbon capturing and storage work? Can Alaska profit from this technology while helping to reduce global CO2 emissions? It may sound too good to be true, but state experts say Alaska's Cook Inlet has the best tidewater access storage on the entire west coast of North America. There's also a lot of potential storage space in aging fields on the North Slope. But how does the technology work, and what could it mean for the industry and state revenue? We discuss the potential for carbon sequestration on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

Carbon capture, use, and storage | Talk of Alaska How does carbon sequestration technology work, and what are its potential applications in Alaska? We discuss carbon capture, use, and storage on this Talk of Alaska. Listen • 55:59

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Gwen Holdmann - Senior researcher and founding director, Alaska Center for Energy and Power

Haley Paine - Deputy Director, Alaska Division of Oil and Gas within the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.

