Former President Jimmy Carter’s death has Alaskans reflecting on how he shaped the state. The Alaska conservation law Carter signed doubled the size of America’s National Park System. It vastly expanded wildlife refuges, among other set-asides. Many Alaskans were angry, saying the 1980 law locked up land, but it also gave Alaskans certain access rights that are unique in federal land management. We discuss Carter's legacy of conservation, and the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

ANILCA: Carter's Legacy in Alaska | Talk of Alaska We discuss President Carter's legacy of conservation, and the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act on this Talk of Alaska. Listen • 54:35

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Tom Kizzia - Former ADN Reporter, Historian

Sally Gibert - Former ANILCA Coordinator, State of Alaska

Pat Pourchot - Former state lawmaker, Interior Dept. employee, and staff to Sen. Mike Gravel during ANILCA's passage

Joe Nelson - Attorney, co-chair of Alaska Federation of Natives Board, President of Sealaska Board of Directors

RELATED:



PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).