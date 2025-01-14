Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
ANILCA: Carter's Legacy in Alaska | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published January 14, 2025 at 4:38 PM AKST
Jimmy Carter
President Jimmy Carter signs the 1980 Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act in a White House ceremony. Attending, fifth from the right, is Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens. (Photo provided by the Alaska Wilderness League)

Former President Jimmy Carter’s death has Alaskans reflecting on how he shaped the state. The Alaska conservation law Carter signed doubled the size of America’s National Park System. It vastly expanded wildlife refuges, among other set-asides. Many Alaskans were angry, saying the 1980 law locked up land, but it also gave Alaskans certain access rights that are unique in federal land management. We discuss Carter's legacy of conservation, and the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Tom Kizzia - Former ADN Reporter, Historian
  • Sally Gibert - Former ANILCA Coordinator, State of Alaska
  • Pat Pourchot - Former state lawmaker, Interior Dept. employee, and staff to Sen. Mike Gravel during ANILCA's passage
  • Joe Nelson - Attorney, co-chair of Alaska Federation of Natives Board, President of Sealaska Board of Directors

