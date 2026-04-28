Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
state of art logo
State of Art

Aurora Hardy's new novel is a tribute to Alaska Native servicemen and a father she barely knew | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published April 28, 2026 at 2:36 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

On this episode, we hear about a new book from Chitina-raised and Soldotna-based author Aurora Hardy. She wrote a fictional biography of her father, Sonny, who joined the Alaska Territorial Guard at 12 during World War 2. Sonny left the family when Hardy was 4-years-old, leaving Hardy with nothing but stories from people who knew him. She says her book “Honor at Last” was a way to grow closer to a father she barely knew and show the lasting impacts on Alaska Natives whose military service went largely unappreciated.

LINKS:
Aurora Hardy Facebook
Instagram
"Honor at Last" Epicenter Press

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
Latest Episodes