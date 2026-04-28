Aurora Hardy's new novel is a tribute to Alaska Native servicemen and a father she barely knew | State of Art

On this episode, we hear about a new book from Chitina-raised and Soldotna-based author Aurora Hardy. She wrote a fictional biography of her father, Sonny, who joined the Alaska Territorial Guard at 12 during World War 2. Sonny left the family when Hardy was 4-years-old, leaving Hardy with nothing but stories from people who knew him. She says her book “Honor at Last” was a way to grow closer to a father she barely knew and show the lasting impacts on Alaska Natives whose military service went largely unappreciated.

LINKS:

Aurora Hardy Facebook

Instagram

"Honor at Last" Epicenter Press