Dawson Gentleman's new album is an exercise in nostalgia | State of Art

Anchorage musician Dawson Gentleman got his start playing music with his parents' band in bars and clubs around Fairbanks. His new album "Self Control" is an attempt to return to the feeling he got performing classic, sing-along country tunes for an eager audience. He typically performs solo these days, but he assembled a backing band to support his album release show at Refuge Coffee on Saturday, April 11. The backing band was initially going to be temporary, but now they're hoping to take the show on the road this summer and tour outside of Anchorage.

We're joined by Gentleman with drummer Shane Craig and bassist John Larson. We hear from the band, preview a song and get an acoustic, in-studio performance.

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