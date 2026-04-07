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State of Art

Dawson Gentleman's new album is an exercise in nostalgia | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published April 7, 2026 at 11:38 AM AKDT
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Dawson Gentleman, Shane Craig and John Larson recently stopped by the Alaska Public Media studio to discuss Gentleman's new album "Self Control."
Ammon Swenson
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Alaska Public Media
Dawson Gentleman, Shane Craig and John Larson recently stopped by the Alaska Public Media studio to discuss Gentleman's new album "Self Control."

Anchorage musician Dawson Gentleman got his start playing music with his parents' band in bars and clubs around Fairbanks. His new album "Self Control" is an attempt to return to the feeling he got performing classic, sing-along country tunes for an eager audience. He typically performs solo these days, but he assembled a backing band to support his album release show at Refuge Coffee on Saturday, April 11. The backing band was initially going to be temporary, but now they're hoping to take the show on the road this summer and tour outside of Anchorage.

We're joined by Gentleman with drummer Shane Craig and bassist John Larson. We hear from the band, preview a song and get an acoustic, in-studio performance.

LINKS:
Dawson Gentleman Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Spotify

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
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