New field guide is a celebration of art, ecology and connecting to nature | State of Art

Alaska’s landscape is known for its massive physical features and abundance of wild creatures. While most field guides might focus on dry facts, the new "Alaska Literary Field Guide" takes a different approach.

The collection features over 90 entries from the Aurora Borealis to Western Skunk Cabbage. Each entry includes detailed information, but also features an artist’s visual interpretation and a poem reflecting on the subject.

The guide includes well-known contemporary Alaska poets and artists who contributed existing or original work to the collection. It was edited by Marybeth Holleman, Nancy Lord and Shaelene Grace Moler.

There will be a book release event at the Anchorage Museum on Friday, April 3.

We’re joined by Holleman and poets Shehla Anjum and Susanna J. Mishler to discuss the field guide and hear some of their work.