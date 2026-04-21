Teacher Tales returns for third annual event | State of Art

Educators can make a huge difference in peoples' lives, but we don't always get to hear their perspective. Teacher Tales is a storytelling event in the vein of the Moth and Arctic Entries celebrating educators of all stripes. Eight diverse teachers will share their stories to a live audience. The event will be in the Bear Tooth theater on Wednesday, April 29 at 6 .m.

We're joined by Teacher Tales founder Sarah Cronick, co-host Matt Sugita and Cheryl Cox Williams, president of the Anchorage chapter of the NAACP, who are this year’s Teacher Tales non-profit partner.

LINKS:

Teacher Tales website

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