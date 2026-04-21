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State of Art

Teacher Tales returns for third annual event | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published April 21, 2026 at 12:45 PM AKDT
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Teacher Tales

Educators can make a huge difference in peoples' lives, but we don't always get to hear their perspective. Teacher Tales is a storytelling event in the vein of the Moth and Arctic Entries celebrating educators of all stripes. Eight diverse teachers will share their stories to a live audience. The event will be in the Bear Tooth theater on Wednesday, April 29 at 6 .m.

We're joined by Teacher Tales founder Sarah Cronick, co-host Matt Sugita and Cheryl Cox Williams, president of the Anchorage chapter of the NAACP, who are this year’s Teacher Tales non-profit partner.

LINKS:
Teacher Tales website
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
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