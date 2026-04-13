UAA Opera Ensemble respawns 'Magic Flute' as a videogame | State of Art

Mozart's "Magic Flute" has been a staple of opera since it first premiered in 1791. The story of Prince Tamino, Pamina and Papageno is well-loved, but a fresh take on a classic can be a welcome surprise.

UAA Opera Ensemble's "Magic Flute" will be receiving a makeover for modern audiences. The story will take place in a virtual reality videogame with the classic music sung in English. The family-friendly production will feature a woodwind trio with piano and a cast of secondary school students, college voice majors and community guest artists.

Performances will be in the UAA Recital Hall on Saturday and Sunday, April 18th and 19th at 4 and 7:30 p.m.

We’re joined by director Mari Hahn and performers Griffin Lindsay and Marylin Camry.

LINKS:

"Magic Flute" tickets

UAA Opera Ensemble