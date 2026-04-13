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UAA Opera Ensemble respawns 'Magic Flute' as a videogame | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published April 13, 2026 at 2:42 PM AKDT
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Performances of UAA Opera Ensemble's "Magic Flute" will be in the UAA Recital Hall on Saturday and Sunday, April 18th and 19th at 4 and 7:30 p.m.
UAA Opera Ensemble
Performances of UAA Opera Ensemble's "Magic Flute" will be in the UAA Recital Hall on Saturday and Sunday, April 18th and 19th at 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Mozart's "Magic Flute" has been a staple of opera since it first premiered in 1791. The story of Prince Tamino, Pamina and Papageno is well-loved, but a fresh take on a classic can be a welcome surprise.

UAA Opera Ensemble's "Magic Flute" will be receiving a makeover for modern audiences. The story will take place in a virtual reality videogame with the classic music sung in English. The family-friendly production will feature a woodwind trio with piano and a cast of secondary school students, college voice majors and community guest artists.

Performances will be in the UAA Recital Hall on Saturday and Sunday, April 18th and 19th at 4 and 7:30 p.m.

We’re joined by director Mari Hahn and performers Griffin Lindsay and Marylin Camry.

LINKS:
"Magic Flute" tickets
UAA Opera Ensemble

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
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