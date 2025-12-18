Play developed in Alaska heading to New York City | State of Art

A play created and developed in Alaska has been invited to perform in New York City at the end of January. It’s called “Overland!” and was previously titled “Blanche Stuart Scott” after the play’s adventurous protagonist.

The light-hearted story is loosely based on her real-life journey in 1910 where she became the first woman to drive across the continental United States.

Last summer the play headed to Los Angeles for the SheL.A. theater festival where the production won awards for Best Director, Best Lead Actor, and Best Ensemble.

Before the crew heads to New York, they will be putting on a fundraising show in Anchorage on January 9th in the Performing Arts Center.

We’re joined by playwright Kristen Ritter and lead actor Katy Laurance.

