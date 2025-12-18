Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
State of Art

Play developed in Alaska heading to New York City | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published December 18, 2025 at 1:32 PM AKST
Gerty (Danielle Rabinovich) and Blanche (Katy Laurance), Blanche Stuart Scott, Cyrano's Theatre Company - June 2024
A play created and developed in Alaska has been invited to perform in New York City at the end of January. It’s called “Overland!” and was previously titled “Blanche Stuart Scott” after the play’s adventurous protagonist.

The light-hearted story is loosely based on her real-life journey in 1910 where she became the first woman to drive across the continental United States.

Last summer the play headed to Los Angeles for the SheL.A. theater festival where the production won awards for Best Director, Best Lead Actor, and Best Ensemble.

Before the crew heads to New York, they will be putting on a fundraising show in Anchorage on January 9th in the Performing Arts Center.

We’re joined by playwright Kristen Ritter and lead actor Katy Laurance.

RELATED: Local play selected for L.A. theater festival | State of Art

LINKS:
"Overland!" website
Anchorage fundraising show TICKETS
Facebook
The Tank Theater NYC

Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
