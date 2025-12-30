Hum along with Winnie-the-Pooh this weekend | State of Art

Anchorage Festival of Music will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the classic children's book character, Winnie-the-Pooh, this Sunday with two concerts. The shows will feature Pooh Bear's whimsical reflections in the form of his "hums" set to music.

The concerts are family-friendly and will feature some surprise visitors from the Hundred Acre Wood along with the original E. H. Shepard illustrations and story context. Don't expect the Disney version of the famous bear, though. The words are taken from author A.A. Milne's original work set to music by composer Harold Fraser-Simpson.

The concert features singers Austen Hardy and Mari Hahn with pianist Janet Carr-Campbell.

SHOW INFO:

Sunday, January 4

2 p.m. AND 4 p.m.

UAA Recital Hall

Fine Arts Building

LINKS:

TICKETS

Anchorage Festival of Music website

