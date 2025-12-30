Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
state of art logo
State of Art

Hum along with Winnie-the-Pooh this weekend | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published December 30, 2025 at 11:21 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Anchorage Festival of Music

Anchorage Festival of Music will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the classic children's book character, Winnie-the-Pooh, this Sunday with two concerts. The shows will feature Pooh Bear's whimsical reflections in the form of his "hums" set to music.

The concerts are family-friendly and will feature some surprise visitors from the Hundred Acre Wood along with the original E. H. Shepard illustrations and story context. Don't expect the Disney version of the famous bear, though. The words are taken from author A.A. Milne's original work set to music by composer Harold Fraser-Simpson.

The concert features singers Austen Hardy and Mari Hahn with pianist Janet Carr-Campbell.

SHOW INFO:
Sunday, January 4
2 p.m. AND 4 p.m.
UAA Recital Hall
Fine Arts Building

LINKS:
TICKETS
Anchorage Festival of Music website

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
Latest Episodes