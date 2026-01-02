ComedySportz improv comes to Anchorage | State of Art
You can find ComedySportz events around the country, but now Anchorage has its own chapter of the improv experience. The premise is simple: two teams compete in improv games with a referee keeping things fair while the audience decides the score. The first event will be held on Friday, January 9 at Williwaw.
Rich Capitan has been doing improv in Anchorage for two decades and established the Anchorage chapter of ComedySportz. Along with bringing more family-friendly improv to the city, he plans on the group eventually providing classes.