state of art logo
State of Art

ComedySportz improv comes to Anchorage | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published January 2, 2026 at 4:52 PM AKST
ComedySportz courtesy image
ComedySportz

You can find ComedySportz events around the country, but now Anchorage has its own chapter of the improv experience. The premise is simple: two teams compete in improv games with a referee keeping things fair while the audience decides the score. The first event will be held on Friday, January 9 at Williwaw.

Rich Capitan has been doing improv in Anchorage for two decades and established the Anchorage chapter of ComedySportz. Along with bringing more family-friendly improv to the city, he plans on the group eventually providing classes.

LINKS:
ComedySportz Anchorage
Scared Scriptless

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
