Local play selected for L.A. theater festival | State of Art

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published June 21, 2024 at 3:44 PM AKDT
Two people in 1900s costumes examine an old car.
Actors Martha Robinson (left), who plays Bernice, and Katy Laurance, who plays Blanche, pose in costumes from playwright Kristen Ritter's comedy "Blanche Stuart Scott." (Danielle Rabinovitch)

Kristen Ritter wasn't always a fan of the theater roles for women. That's why she decided to write her own plays and found her voice in comedy. Ritter’s “Blanche Stuart Scott” was selected for the SheL.A. Summer Theater Festival, which features creative works from gender-marginalized playwrights and composers. The play was one of five selected from over 450 submissions and will be performed with a local crew in Los Angeles this July.

The historical comedy tells the story of real-life Wonder Woman, Blanche Stuart Scott. She was a pioneer in aviation – regarded as America’s first female pilot. Before that, she was one of the first women to drive across the continental United States in 1910. That road trip is the basis for Ritter’s play, which examines the legacy of women and saving their stories from the dustbin of history–all while getting a laugh, of course.

"Blanche Stuart Scott" will have an Anchorage run from June 28 through 30.

We're joined by Ritter and director Kalli Denali Randall to find out more.

Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
