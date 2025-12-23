Catching up with Pipeline Vocal Project | State of Art

Anchorage's Pipeline Vocal Project has been making a name for themselves locally and internationally over the last few years. Along with performing their classics and pop-infused setlist, they make educational appearances at schools and have been cultural ambassadors in several countries.

It's the first year with new soprano and frontwoman Taylor Siebert and the group has stayed busy. Over the last year Pipeline went to Boston and travelled around Montana, hopefully inspiring the next generation of a cappella singers. They also made a trip to Africa stopping in Benin and Nigeria for some cultural exchange.

We're joined by Pipeline Vocal Project's Taylor Siebert, Molly Dieni, Lisa Hawkins to catch up and hear about their memorable year.

