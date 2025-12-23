Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
State of Art

Catching up with Pipeline Vocal Project | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published December 23, 2025 at 3:05 PM AKST
Pipeline Vocal Project's Lisa Hawkins, Taylor Siebert and Molly Dieni.
Pipeline Vocal Project's Lisa Hawkins, Taylor Siebert and Molly Dieni.

Anchorage's Pipeline Vocal Project has been making a name for themselves locally and internationally over the last few years. Along with performing their classics and pop-infused setlist, they make educational appearances at schools and have been cultural ambassadors in several countries.

It's the first year with new soprano and frontwoman Taylor Siebert and the group has stayed busy. Over the last year Pipeline went to Boston and travelled around Montana, hopefully inspiring the next generation of a cappella singers. They also made a trip to Africa stopping in Benin and Nigeria for some cultural exchange.

We're joined by Pipeline Vocal Project's Taylor Siebert, Molly Dieni, Lisa Hawkins to catch up and hear about their memorable year.

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
