State of Art

New book highlights work of indigenous photographers from the past and present | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published December 8, 2025 at 4:13 PM AKST
Sarah Stacke and Brian Adams pose with their new book "In Light and Shadow: A Photographic History from Indigenous America."
Sarah Stacke and Brian Adams pose with their new book "In Light and Shadow: A Photographic History from Indigenous America."

A new book that showcases an under-explored aspect to the history of photography is the first of its kind.

“In Light and Shadow: A Photographic History from Indigenous America” is a partnership between Anchorage-based Inupiaq photographer Brian Adams and Sarah Stacke, a New York-based photographer, writer and archival researcher .

Adams is an accomplished photographer known for documenting northern peoples and Alaska culture. Stacke’s work has examined relationships to the land and its histories and has looked at under-considered pasts to understand the present and future.

The book highlights 80 indigenous photographers from the 1800s up to present day. Stacke says it shows that indigenous photographers have a long and under-represented history with the medium.

We're joined by Adams and Stacke to discuss the book.

Sarah Stacke website
Brian Adams website

Ammon Swenson
