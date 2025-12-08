New book highlights work of indigenous photographers from the past and present | State of Art

A new book that showcases an under-explored aspect to the history of photography is the first of its kind.

“In Light and Shadow: A Photographic History from Indigenous America” is a partnership between Anchorage-based Inupiaq photographer Brian Adams and Sarah Stacke, a New York-based photographer, writer and archival researcher .

Adams is an accomplished photographer known for documenting northern peoples and Alaska culture. Stacke’s work has examined relationships to the land and its histories and has looked at under-considered pasts to understand the present and future.

The book highlights 80 indigenous photographers from the 1800s up to present day. Stacke says it shows that indigenous photographers have a long and under-represented history with the medium.

We're joined by Adams and Stacke to discuss the book.

Sarah Stacke website

Brian Adams website