state of art logo
State of Art

Meet two young musicians at the top of their game | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published March 14, 2025 at 5:14 PM AKDT
Two teenage boys stand outside.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Anchorage Civic Orchestra high school concerto competition runner-up, Bryce Herda (left), and winner, Henry Nichols. The two musicians will play a concert with ACO on April 5 in the Sydney Laurence Theater.

The Anchorage Civic Orchestra holds an annual concerto competition for high school students. Winners receive a cash prize and get to perform a solo backed by the orchestra at an upcoming concert. It’s a unique opportunity for young players to get a chance to play with more senior players in a real orchestra environment.

This year's competition winner, Henry Nichols, is a high school junior and performed "Scriabin Piano Concerto in F# Minor." Runner-up Bryce Herda is a senior and performed "Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4."

They will be performing along with the Anchorage Civic Orchestra for the Winter Concert on Saturday, April 5 in the Sydney Laurence Theater at 7:30 p.m.

Nichols and Herda join us for this episode to discuss the competition, maintaining a love for music and what comes next after high school.

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
