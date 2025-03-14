Meet two young musicians at the top of their game | State of Art

The Anchorage Civic Orchestra holds an annual concerto competition for high school students. Winners receive a cash prize and get to perform a solo backed by the orchestra at an upcoming concert. It’s a unique opportunity for young players to get a chance to play with more senior players in a real orchestra environment.

This year's competition winner, Henry Nichols, is a high school junior and performed "Scriabin Piano Concerto in F# Minor." Runner-up Bryce Herda is a senior and performed "Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4."

They will be performing along with the Anchorage Civic Orchestra for the Winter Concert on Saturday, April 5 in the Sydney Laurence Theater at 7:30 p.m.

Nichols and Herda join us for this episode to discuss the competition, maintaining a love for music and what comes next after high school.

