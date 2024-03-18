Meet Alaska's next generation of classical musicians | State of Art
The Anchorage Civic Orchestra held a high school concerto competition where students auditioned a piece of music for a chance to perform with the orchestra and win $500. This year's winners are high school seniors Rania White and Olivia Martin. White performed a violin concerto by Mendelssohn and Martin chose the Rimsky-Korsakov concerto for trombone. While they might be nervous about performing with a seasoned orchestra, both White and Martin say they're excited for the opportunity.
CONCERT DETAILS:
Anchorage Civic Orchestra
Winter Concert
Saturday, March 30
7:30 p.m.
Sydney Laurence Theater
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts
LINKS:
Anchorage Civic Orchestra website
ACO Facebook