Meet Alaska's next generation of classical musicians | State of Art

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published March 18, 2024 at 2:34 PM AKDT
Two high school girls in front of the Anchorage Civic Orchestra logo.
Anchorage Civic Orchestra high school concerto competition winners Oliva Martin (left) and Rania White. They'll be performing with the orchestra on March 30.

The Anchorage Civic Orchestra held a high school concerto competition where students auditioned a piece of music for a chance to perform with the orchestra and win $500. This year's winners are high school seniors Rania White and Olivia Martin. White performed a violin concerto by Mendelssohn and Martin chose the Rimsky-Korsakov concerto for trombone. While they might be nervous about performing with a seasoned orchestra, both White and Martin say they're excited for the opportunity.

CONCERT DETAILS:
Anchorage Civic Orchestra
Winter Concert
Saturday, March 30
7:30 p.m.
Sydney Laurence Theater
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

LINKS:
Anchorage Civic Orchestra website
ACO Facebook

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
