State of Art

Love the works of J.R.R. Tolkien? This might be the group for you | State of Art

By Samuel Lang
Published August 8, 2025 at 12:38 PM AKDT
Samuel Lang
Head of the Anchorage Tolkien Society, Professor Gregory Hartley, stopped by the Alaska Public Media studios to talk about the legacy of Tolkien, the society's events and more.

Don your cloak and grab some lembas bread because we’re joined by Professor Gregory Hartley, leader of the Tolkien Society’s Anchorage Branch. The Tolkien Society is, in essence, a fan club of the late-author's work formed in 1969 and based in London. Blessed by the man himself, J.R.R. Tolkien, the group discuss his works, host events, and generally serve as a gathering place for all things Tolkien.

The society has expanded internationally, eventually reaching the frigid north. Greg talks about what draws so many people to Tolkien's works, the influence Tolkien's mythopoeia has had on modern fantasy, and Alaska’s special connection with "Lord of the Rings."

Meeting info:
Friday, 8/18 @ 6:00 PM
OR
The third Friday of every month
@ The Writers Block Bookstore and Cafe
3956 Spenard Road, Anchorage, AK, 99577

HOST: Samuel Lang, FM Intern

GUEST: Professor Gregory Heartly, Anchorage Branch of Tolkien Society

LINKS:
The Tolkien society
The Writers Block

