state of art logo
State of Art

Renowned jazz vocalist and band to perform this weekend | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published August 22, 2025 at 4:40 PM AKDT
A woman lounges on a chair.
Courtesy of Svetlana
Jazz vocalis Svetlana and her band the New York Collective will be performing at the Wilda Marsten Theater in the Anchorage Public Libray on Saturday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Jazz fans are in for a treat because tomorrow will be a unique performance featuring New York-based vocalist Svetlana and her band the New York Collective. They’ll be playing in the Wilda Marsten Theater at the Anchorage Public Library along with Anchorage jazz staple and educator John Damberg. The concert promises "world-class musicianship, vibrant rhythms, and great vibes" and goes from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The tour will also stop at smaller Alaskan communities for concerts, school visits, and library programs.

We're joined by Svetlana ahead of the Saturday performance. She tells us about living in the Soviet Union, discovering jazz and what to expect from the performance.

Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media's Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and integrated media.
