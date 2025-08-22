Renowned jazz vocalist and band to perform this weekend | State of Art

Jazz fans are in for a treat because tomorrow will be a unique performance featuring New York-based vocalist Svetlana and her band the New York Collective. They’ll be playing in the Wilda Marsten Theater at the Anchorage Public Library along with Anchorage jazz staple and educator John Damberg. The concert promises "world-class musicianship, vibrant rhythms, and great vibes" and goes from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The tour will also stop at smaller Alaskan communities for concerts, school visits, and library programs.

We're joined by Svetlana ahead of the Saturday performance. She tells us about living in the Soviet Union, discovering jazz and what to expect from the performance.

