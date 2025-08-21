Anchorage musician's new album is a journey through psychosis, addiction and recovery | State of Art

John Larson’s new, complex and collaborative album is called “Through the Stillness, Through the Dark” is the artistic result of a tumultuous personal journey of facing down psychosis and addiction.

Larson was born in Anchorage and raised in Eagle River. After graduating from Chugach High School he served seven years in the military and deployed to Haiti and Iraq. He joined as an infantryman, went to airborne school and completed 30 jumps. He’s thankful for his time in the military, but wouldn’t consider it a positive experience.

His first moment of psychosis in 2016 ultimately led him on a path of delusion, homelessness and substance abuse. Through eventual hospitalization, medication, therapy and the support of his family, he found his way back to making music in a big way.

These days he credits community and helping others through his work at the Mutual Aid Network of Anchorage as a major factor in his continued growth and recovery.

"Through the Stillness, through the Dark" can be found on all streaming platforms.

