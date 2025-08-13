Connecting over community dinners with Duke Russell | State of Art

Hungry? We have the event for you! Today we sat down with local artist Duke Russell to talk about his community art project “Make a Sit Down Dinner.” We discuss the community meal, the importance of connection and the stigma around the unsheltered. “Make a Sit Down Dinner” is an event in which participants make food with a group of both friends and strangers. Russell encourages people to, practice compassion, and connect around the dinner table.

Event Info:

Saturday 08/16 @ 2:00

@ The Nave

3502 Spenard Rd.

Anchorage, AK 99503

Links:

The Nave / Event Sign up

Duke Russell