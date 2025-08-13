Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
state of art logo
State of Art

Connecting over community dinners with Duke Russell | State of Art

By Samuel Lang
Published August 13, 2025 at 1:45 PM AKDT
People sit down at long table for community dinner.
Duke Russell
Attendees feast and share stories at Duke Russell's community art project "Make a Sit Down Dinner."

Hungry? We have the event for you! Today we sat down with local artist Duke Russell to talk about his community art project “Make a Sit Down Dinner.” We discuss the community meal, the importance of connection and the stigma around the unsheltered. “Make a Sit Down Dinner” is an event in which participants make food with a group of both friends and strangers. Russell encourages people to, practice compassion, and connect around the dinner table.

Event Info:
Saturday 08/16 @ 2:00
@ The Nave
3502 Spenard Rd.
Anchorage, AK 99503

Links:
The Nave / Event Sign up
Duke Russell

State of Art
Samuel Lang
