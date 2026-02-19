The State of Nature: "Bloom Again" with Marybeth Holleman and Gray-headed Chickadees with Brad Meiklejohn | Outdoor Explorer

What do Chickadees, Polar bears, Kudzu and Alaska have in common? On this Outdoor Explorer Paul Twardock is joined by author Marybeth Holeman, artist Kristen Link and writer Brad Meiklejohn to discuss their latest projects, including Marybeth's novel "Bloom Again" and Brad's writing about the Gray - headed Chickadee. On the first half of the show, Marybeth and Kristin discuss how art and literature, specifically Marybeth's novel "Bloom Again," and Kristin's artwork featuring a polar bear and kudzu, can help communicate science. On the second half, Brad talks about his article on the Gray-headed Chickadee, a rare bird in Alaska's arctic. He is one of the last people to see the bird in Alaska.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

Marybeth Holeman, author of "Bloom Again"

Kristin Link, artist

Brad Meiklejohn, outdoor writer

Marybeth Holeman

"Bloom Again"

Kristin Link

Gray - headed Chickadee

