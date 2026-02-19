Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
The State of Nature: "Bloom Again" with Marybeth Holleman and Gray-headed Chickadees with Brad Meiklejohn | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published February 19, 2026 at 1:32 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

What do Chickadees, Polar bears, Kudzu and Alaska have in common? On this Outdoor Explorer Paul Twardock is joined by author Marybeth Holeman, artist Kristen Link and writer Brad Meiklejohn to discuss their latest projects, including Marybeth's novel "Bloom Again" and Brad's writing about the Gray - headed Chickadee. On the first half of the show, Marybeth and Kristin discuss how art and literature, specifically Marybeth's novel "Bloom Again," and Kristin's artwork featuring a polar bear and kudzu, can help communicate science. On the second half, Brad talks about his article on the Gray-headed Chickadee, a rare bird in Alaska's arctic. He is one of the last people to see the bird in Alaska.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
Marybeth Holeman, author of "Bloom Again"
Kristin Link, artist
Brad Meiklejohn, outdoor writer

LINKS:
Marybeth Holeman
"Bloom Again"
Kristin Link
Gray - headed Chickadee
Outdoor Explorer
Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
See stories by Paul Twardock
