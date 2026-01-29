Adventures of an Alaska Woman Biologist | Outdoor Explorer

Dr. Margaret Merritt arrived in Alaska in 1977 to visit a friend for two weeks, and instead got a job at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The first-ever woman to tackle a wide variety of exciting and sometimes challenging biology jobs in the state, Margaret, who also goes by Peggy, spent a career steeped in exploration and adventure throughout Alaska.

That’s a journey she details in her book "Adventures of an Alaskan Woman Biologist" and shares in this episode of Outdoor Explorer.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUEST: Dr. Margaret Merritt, author, biologist