Adventures of an Alaska Woman Biologist | Outdoor Explorer

By Amy Bushatz
Published January 29, 2026 at 2:44 PM AKST
Margaret Merritt works from a boat during field work for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Margaret Merritt
Margaret Merritt works from a boat during field work for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Dr. Margaret Merritt arrived in Alaska in 1977 to visit a friend for two weeks, and instead got a job at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The first-ever woman to tackle a wide variety of exciting and sometimes challenging biology jobs in the state, Margaret, who also goes by Peggy, spent a career steeped in exploration and adventure throughout Alaska.

That’s a journey she details in her book "Adventures of an Alaskan Woman Biologist" and shares in this episode of Outdoor Explorer.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUEST: Dr. Margaret Merritt, author, biologist

Amy Bushatz
Amy Bushatz is an experienced journalist based in Palmer, Alaska. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, she and her family moved to Palmer sight-unseen from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to pursue a consistent, outdoor-focused lifestyle after her husband left active duty Army service.
