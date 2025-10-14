Nature writer's first novel is a hopeful take on climate fiction | State of Art

Nature writer Marybeth Holleman has written extensively about the natural world from essays to poems, but the novel “Bloom Again” is her first time playing with fiction. In her new work, she examines climate change through the lens of two friends reacting to forces much greater than themselves and the choices they make.

She tells us about writing the novel, taking a hopeful approach to climate fiction and the intersection between the arts and sciences.

