Racing toward the Iditarod | Outdoor Explorer

For mushers, dog racing is not just how they explore Alaska—it’s an all-consuming lifestyle. But just what goes into this sport?

In this episode, we hear from AddieAnn Randall, a teenage musher and future Iditarod hopeful whose family runs the Rock on Racing kennel in Cantwell.

Randall tells us about the basics of mushing, how she trains and what she sees and experiences out on the trail. She’s got big plans for the future—including becoming the youngest-ever Iditarod racer in 2027 when the race starts the day after her 18th birthday.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUEST: AddieAnn Randall, teenage musher