Racing toward the Iditarod | Outdoor Explorer

By Amy Bushatz
Published February 5, 2026 at 3:21 PM AKST
AddieAnne Randall plans to become the youngest-ever Iditarod racer in 2027 when the race starts the day after her 18th birthday.

For mushers, dog racing is not just how they explore Alaska—it’s an all-consuming lifestyle. But just what goes into this sport?

In this episode, we hear from AddieAnn Randall, a teenage musher and future Iditarod hopeful whose family runs the Rock on Racing kennel in Cantwell.

Randall tells us about the basics of mushing, how she trains and what she sees and experiences out on the trail. She’s got big plans for the future—including becoming the youngest-ever Iditarod racer in 2027 when the race starts the day after her 18th birthday.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUEST: AddieAnn Randall, teenage musher

Amy Bushatz
Amy Bushatz is an experienced journalist based in Palmer, Alaska. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, she and her family moved to Palmer sight-unseen from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to pursue a consistent, outdoor-focused lifestyle after her husband left active duty Army service.
