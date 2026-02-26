Outdoor photography and the faces of the Iditarod | Outdoor Explorer

Photographer Jeff Schultz has built a career in Alaska capturing stirring images of the state’s wildlife, outdoor spaces, and the people, drama and dogs of the Iditarod.

How does a California transplant who started his time in Alaska slinging steaks at a now shuttered Sizzler restaurant shift into one of the state’s most recognized landscape and wildlife photographers? In this episode of Outdoor Explorer, Jeff talks about his career, what he’s learned photographing all things Iditarod -- including portraits of the dogs -- how he explores Alaska from behind the lens, and how you can, too.

