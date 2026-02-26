Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Outdoor photography and the faces of the Iditarod | Outdoor Explorer

By Amy Bushatz
Published February 26, 2026 at 11:14 AM AKST
Jeff Schultz portrait on Iditarod in blowing snow and 30 mph winds shortly after leaving the Ruby checkpoint.

Photographer Jeff Schultz has built a career in Alaska capturing stirring images of the state’s wildlife, outdoor spaces, and the people, drama and dogs of the Iditarod.

How does a California transplant who started his time in Alaska slinging steaks at a now shuttered Sizzler restaurant shift into one of the state’s most recognized landscape and wildlife photographers? In this episode of Outdoor Explorer, Jeff talks about his career, what he’s learned photographing all things Iditarod -- including portraits of the dogs -- how he explores Alaska from behind the lens, and how you can, too.

Amy Bushatz
Amy Bushatz is an experienced journalist based in Palmer, Alaska. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, she and her family moved to Palmer sight-unseen from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to pursue a consistent, outdoor-focused lifestyle after her husband left active duty Army service.
