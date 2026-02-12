Preparing for a marathon | Outdoor Explorer

Join Outdoor Explorer for a conversation with Jerry Ross, one of Alaska’s most durable and well-known distance runners, about how to prepare for a marathon. We’ll discuss the methods and techniques for making your marathon a success, as well as the best winter training spots in Anchorage. Also speaking with the show is Ian Marks, one of the organizers of the annual Mayor’s Marathon - the biggest marathon in Alaska each summer.

HOST: Adam Verrier

GUESTS:

Jerry Ross

Ian Marks

LINKS:

Anchorage Mayor's Marathon