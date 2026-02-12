Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Outdoor Explorer Logo
Outdoor Explorer

Preparing for a marathon | Outdoor Explorer

By Adam Verrier
Published February 12, 2026 at 1:09 PM AKST
Anchorage Mayor's Marathon
A runner on the trail during the Anchorage Mayor's Marathon

Join Outdoor Explorer for a conversation with Jerry Ross, one of Alaska’s most durable and well-known distance runners, about how to prepare for a marathon. We’ll discuss the methods and techniques for making your marathon a success, as well as the best winter training spots in Anchorage. Also speaking with the show is Ian Marks, one of the organizers of the annual Mayor’s Marathon - the biggest marathon in Alaska each summer.

HOST: Adam Verrier

GUESTS:
Jerry Ross
Ian Marks

LINKS:
Anchorage Mayor's Marathon

Outdoor Explorer
Adam Verrier
Adam Verrier grew up in New Hampshire and has lived in Norway, Sweden, and Michigan, but moved to Alaska immediately after graduating from the University of Wyoming in 1992 and has lived here ever since. Adam enjoys all kinds of outdoor activities and was a member of the 1994 Olympic Team in cross-country skiing. After getting out of elite-level ski racing, he found a job appraising rural and remote real estate, primarily in the Aleutian Islands, Bristol Bay, Pribilof Islands, the Alaska Peninsula, Kodiak Island and Cordova – all places that require travel by air or sea. His work allows Adam to explore remote areas of the state and to meet the interesting people who live in those places. When not traveling around Alaska for work, he is a volunteer assistant coach for the University of Alaska-Anchorage Ski Team, and also does ski race announcing / commentating for major events in Alaska and around the country. A committed bicycle commuter, Adam enjoys going on bicycle and motorcycle adventures every chance he gets.
