Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Line One logo
Line One

Anchorage’s Integrated Health Program | Line One

By Anne Hillman
Published April 8, 2026 at 11:27 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Anchorage Fire Department in downtown Anchorage. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)
The Anchorage Fire Department in downtown Anchorage. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

When people in Anchorage are in crisis, they can call the fire department and connect with a variety of resources. The department has clinicians who will help with immediate behavioral health needs and others who will help you navigate our complicated medical system. Join host Anne Hillman on this Line One to learn more about Anchorage’s Integrated Health Program and how to support people during a crisis.

Host: Anne Hillman

Guests:

  • Dr. Jennifer Pierce, program manager of Anchorage Fire Department's Integrated Health Program
  • Ben Lewis, assistance chief of Anchorage Fire Department

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

Line One
Anne Hillman
Anne Hillman is the healthy communities editor at Alaska Public Media and a host of Hometown, Alaska.
See stories by Anne Hillman
Latest Episodes