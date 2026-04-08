Anchorage’s Integrated Health Program | Line One

When people in Anchorage are in crisis, they can call the fire department and connect with a variety of resources. The department has clinicians who will help with immediate behavioral health needs and others who will help you navigate our complicated medical system. Join host Anne Hillman on this Line One to learn more about Anchorage’s Integrated Health Program and how to support people during a crisis.

Host: Anne Hillman

Guests:



Dr. Jennifer Pierce, program manager of Anchorage Fire Department's Integrated Health Program

Ben Lewis, assistance chief of Anchorage Fire Department

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

