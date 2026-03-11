The lifelong impacts of childhood trauma | Line One

Alaska has one of the highest rates of child abuse and neglect in the country. On this week’s Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton interviews Dr. Frank Putnam, a renowned child and adolescent psychiatrist and leading expert and researcher on child maltreatment and trauma. They discuss his new book, “Old Before Their Time.”, which looks at more than 40 years of scientific study and the impacts of child maltreatment.

