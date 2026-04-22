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When 'just a bad period' isn’t the whole story: rethinking endometriosis care | Line One

By Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Published April 22, 2026 at 2:45 PM AKDT
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Two blister packs of birth control pills, in a tree

Endometriosis affects about 1 in 10 women—but many go years without a diagnosis, often told their symptoms are “just a bad period.”

When painful periods, heavy bleeding, pain with intimacy, and bowel movement changes are dismissed, conditions like endometriosis can be missed—and effective treatment delayed. It's a complex condition that often requires specialized care that’s not always easy to access.

We’ll explore what changes when we start listening more closely—to symptoms, and to patients themselves.

Host: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

Guests:

  • Dr. Matthew Lindemann, MD, OBGYN and founder Borealis L.I.F.E. in Anchorage and Wasilla
  • Dr. Shiloh Small, MD, OBGYN at Borealis L.I.F.E. in Anchorage and Wasilla

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Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Dr. Jillian Woodruff, also known as Dr. Jill, is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She has the distinction of being able to converse with patients in 4 languages: English, Spanish, American Sign Language and conversational Mandarin Chinese.
See stories by Dr. Jillian Woodruff
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