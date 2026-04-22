When 'just a bad period' isn’t the whole story: rethinking endometriosis care | Line One
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Endometriosis affects about 1 in 10 women—but many go years without a diagnosis, often told their symptoms are “just a bad period.”
When painful periods, heavy bleeding, pain with intimacy, and bowel movement changes are dismissed, conditions like endometriosis can be missed—and effective treatment delayed. It's a complex condition that often requires specialized care that’s not always easy to access.
We’ll explore what changes when we start listening more closely—to symptoms, and to patients themselves.
Host: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Guests:
- Dr. Matthew Lindemann, MD, OBGYN and founder Borealis L.I.F.E. in Anchorage and Wasilla
- Dr. Shiloh Small, MD, OBGYN at Borealis L.I.F.E. in Anchorage and Wasilla
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- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies