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Line One

Colorectal cancer screening, prevention and a survivor’s story | Line One

By Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Published March 25, 2026 at 11:35 AM AKDT
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Colorectal cancer is now the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States — and rates are rising in adults under 50. Many people have no symptoms until the disease is advanced, but screening can prevent cancer before it starts.

On this episode of Line One, a survivor shares her story and a physician gives his perspective to help us understand what’s changing — and what you can do to protect your health.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

  • Julie Wrigley, colorectal cancer survivor, advocate and Co-Chair of Colontown
  • Dr. Praveen Roy, MD, Gastroenterologist at Internal Medicine Associates

LINKS:

  • Colontown is an online community of more than 100 private support groups for colorectal cancer patients and carepartners.
  • Paltown empowers patients and caregivers by creating disease-specific communities to address information needs and social isolation through training, technology and developing purpose-driven community leadership.
  • American Cancer Society information on colorectal cancer
Line One
Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Dr. Jillian Woodruff, also known as Dr. Jill, is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She has the distinction of being able to converse with patients in 4 languages: English, Spanish, American Sign Language and conversational Mandarin Chinese.
See stories by Dr. Jillian Woodruff
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