Colorectal cancer screening, prevention and a survivor’s story | Line One

Colorectal cancer is now the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States — and rates are rising in adults under 50. Many people have no symptoms until the disease is advanced, but screening can prevent cancer before it starts.

On this episode of Line One, a survivor shares her story and a physician gives his perspective to help us understand what’s changing — and what you can do to protect your health.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:



Julie Wrigley, colorectal cancer survivor, advocate and Co-Chair of Colontown

colorectal cancer survivor, advocate and Co-Chair of Colontown Dr. Praveen Roy, MD, Gastroenterologist at Internal Medicine Associates

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