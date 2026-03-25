Colorectal cancer screening, prevention and a survivor’s story | Line One
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Colorectal cancer is now the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States — and rates are rising in adults under 50. Many people have no symptoms until the disease is advanced, but screening can prevent cancer before it starts.
On this episode of Line One, a survivor shares her story and a physician gives his perspective to help us understand what’s changing — and what you can do to protect your health.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Julie Wrigley, colorectal cancer survivor, advocate and Co-Chair of Colontown
- Dr. Praveen Roy, MD, Gastroenterologist at Internal Medicine Associates
LINKS:
- Colontown is an online community of more than 100 private support groups for colorectal cancer patients and carepartners.
- Paltown empowers patients and caregivers by creating disease-specific communities to address information needs and social isolation through training, technology and developing purpose-driven community leadership.
- American Cancer Society information on colorectal cancer