Navigating bipolar disorder | Line One

Bipolar disorder means people experience emotional highs, called mania or hypomania, and lows called depression. For people with the disorder, living in Alaska can be extra challenging because of dramatic seasonal changes in temperature and daylight. Join Dr. Monique Andrews as she discusses bipolar disorder, its challenges and treatments on this episode of Line One.

HOST: Dr. Monique Andrews

GUESTS:



Sam Garcia , owner and operator of Peer of Heart Consulting, director of peer support and community outreach at EMEND Alaska and member of the Alaska Advisory Board on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

, owner and operator of Peer of Heart Consulting, director of peer support and community outreach at EMEND Alaska and member of the Alaska Advisory Board on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. Dr. Erika Horwitz, a licensed psychologist who joined Line One from Canada. She is the co-author of the memoir "Improbable and Extraordinary", which she wrote with her brother, Saúl, about his journey through addiction and struggles with bipolar disorder.

RESOURCES:



If you or someone you love is struggling right now, please know you aren't alone. You can call 988 anytime, or reach out to the Alaska Careline at 1-877-266-4357.