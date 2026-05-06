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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published May 6, 2026 at 5:54 PM AKDT
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the Alaska Capitol
Budding trees and bushes are seen in front of the Alaska State Capitol on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

House lawmakers unveil a draft of the state’s capital budget, aimed at schools and university facilities, and federal officials say the number of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in Alaska is still at crisis levels.

Plus, the family of a master Tlingit carver remember his art and legacy.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Clarise Larson and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Rhonda McBride and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Tracy Tungiyan in Gambell
and Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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