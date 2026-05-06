Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

House lawmakers unveil a draft of the state’s capital budget, aimed at schools and university facilities, and federal officials say the number of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in Alaska is still at crisis levels.

Plus, the family of a master Tlingit carver remember his art and legacy.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Clarise Larson and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Rhonda McBride and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Tracy Tungiyan in Gambell

and Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.