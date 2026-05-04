Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska Legislature fails to override Gov. Dunleavy’s veto of an election reform bill, and an Anchorage food truck opens a brick and mortar location despite economic uncertainty.

Plus, a program in Petersburg gives hands on experience to the next generation of teachers.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau

Hannah Flor, Rhonda McBride, Wesley Early and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

and Taylor Heckart in Petersburg.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.