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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 4, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published May 4, 2026 at 5:50 PM AKDT
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The Alaska state capitol building in downtown Juneau. (Photo by Skip Gray/Gavel Alaska)
The Alaska state capitol building in downtown Juneau. (Photo by Skip Gray/Gavel Alaska)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska Legislature fails to override Gov. Dunleavy’s veto of an election reform bill, and an Anchorage food truck opens a brick and mortar location despite economic uncertainty.

Plus, a program in Petersburg gives hands on experience to the next generation of teachers.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Hannah Flor, Rhonda McBride, Wesley Early and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
and Taylor Heckart in Petersburg.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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