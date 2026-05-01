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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 1, 2026

By Casey Grove
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:47 PM AKDT
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Stephen J. Cox has been named by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy to serve as the state's next attorney general.
Alaska Department of Law
Stephen J. Cox has been named by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy to serve as the state's next attorney general.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers ask pointed questions of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's pick for attorney general. Also, a Western Alaska legislator voices frustration about cuts to home heating assistance. And how to avoid injury as you transition from winter to summer activities in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Ben Townsend and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Wesley Early, Rhonda McBride, Rachel Cassandra and Annie Feidt in Anchorage
Simon Lopez in Homer

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
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