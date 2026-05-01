Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers ask pointed questions of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's pick for attorney general. Also, a Western Alaska legislator voices frustration about cuts to home heating assistance. And how to avoid injury as you transition from winter to summer activities in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Ben Townsend and Jamie Diep in Juneau

Wesley Early, Rhonda McBride, Rachel Cassandra and Annie Feidt in Anchorage

Simon Lopez in Homer

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.