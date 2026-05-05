Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
Gov. Mike Dunleavy pushes lawmakers to act fast on his proposal to cut taxes for the Alaska LNG project, and leaders from villages devastated by ex-Typhoon Halong meet with federal officials about the path forward.
Plus, advocates for Anchorage's waterways have a simple message: clean up your dog's poop.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Wesley Early, Ava White and Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Evan Erickson in Bethel
and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.