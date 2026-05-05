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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published May 5, 2026 at 5:50 PM AKDT
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Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Billy Kirkland (left) U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) listen during a roundtable with tribal leaders impacted by Typhoon Halong on May 5, 2026.
Wesley Early
/
Alaska Public Media
Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Billy Kirkland (left) U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) listen during a roundtable with tribal leaders impacted by Typhoon Halong on May 5, 2026.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Gov. Mike Dunleavy pushes lawmakers to act fast on his proposal to cut taxes for the Alaska LNG project, and leaders from villages devastated by ex-Typhoon Halong meet with federal officials about the path forward.

Plus, advocates for Anchorage's waterways have a simple message: clean up your dog's poop.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Wesley Early, Ava White and Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Evan Erickson in Bethel
and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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