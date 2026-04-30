Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 30, 2026
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Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
Sen. Lisa Murkowski says Congress needs to assert itself with the Trump administration on its war with Iran. Also, Alaska Native artists decry the online marketplace Etsy's ban on products made from fur. And a Kodiak nonprofit gets a big, unexpected donation to continue helping families with newborns.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Rachel Cassandra and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Margaret Sutherland in Nome
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.