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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 30, 2026

By Casey Grove
Published April 30, 2026 at 5:46 PM AKDT
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a woman in the u.s. capitol
Sen. Lisa Murkowski at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 31, 2023. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says Congress needs to assert itself with the Trump administration on its war with Iran. Also, Alaska Native artists decry the online marketplace Etsy's ban on products made from fur. And a Kodiak nonprofit gets a big, unexpected donation to continue helping families with newborns.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Rachel Cassandra and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Margaret Sutherland in Nome
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Davis Hovey in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
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