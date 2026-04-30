Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says Congress needs to assert itself with the Trump administration on its war with Iran. Also, Alaska Native artists decry the online marketplace Etsy's ban on products made from fur. And a Kodiak nonprofit gets a big, unexpected donation to continue helping families with newborns.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Rachel Cassandra and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Margaret Sutherland in Nome

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.