Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
Alaska House members have a new draft of a key bill for a project to build a liquefied natural gas pipeline. Also, supporters of changing conflict-of-interest rules on the Board of
Fisheries say they want to level the playing field. And advocates plan an Anchorage remembrance of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone in Juneau
Davis Hovey and Katherine Irving in Kodiak
Wesley Early and Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage
Hope McKenney in Sitka
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.