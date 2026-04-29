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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

By Casey Grove
Published April 29, 2026 at 5:43 PM AKDT
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This illustration shows what a liquefaction plant could look like. (Image courtesy Alaska LNG)
This illustration shows what a liquefaction plant could look like. (Image courtesy Alaska LNG)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaska House members have a new draft of a key bill for a project to build a liquefied natural gas pipeline. Also, supporters of changing conflict-of-interest rules on the Board of
Fisheries say they want to level the playing field. And advocates plan an Anchorage remembrance of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Davis Hovey and Katherine Irving in Kodiak
Wesley Early and Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage
Hope McKenney in Sitka
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
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