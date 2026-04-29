Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaska House members have a new draft of a key bill for a project to build a liquefied natural gas pipeline. Also, supporters of changing conflict-of-interest rules on the Board of

Fisheries say they want to level the playing field. And advocates plan an Anchorage remembrance of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau

Davis Hovey and Katherine Irving in Kodiak

Wesley Early and Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage

Hope McKenney in Sitka

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.