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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

By Casey Grove
Published April 28, 2026 at 5:42 PM AKDT
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Mountains and ocean from a plane window
View of Misty Fjords National Monument from a float plane on Aug. 1, 2021. (Molly Lubbers/KRBD)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska Senate passes a new pension system for state workers. Also, the state is set to receive a slew of new aviation weather cameras. And Skagway is set to receive tens of millions of dollars to construct a dock for industrial shipments.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Alena Naiden and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Ben Townsend in Nome
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Melinda Munson in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
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