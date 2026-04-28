Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska Senate passes a new pension system for state workers. Also, the state is set to receive a slew of new aviation weather cameras. And Skagway is set to receive tens of millions of dollars to construct a dock for industrial shipments.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Alena Naiden and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Ben Townsend in Nome

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Melinda Munson in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.