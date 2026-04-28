Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
The Alaska Senate passes a new pension system for state workers. Also, the state is set to receive a slew of new aviation weather cameras. And Skagway is set to receive tens of millions of dollars to construct a dock for industrial shipments.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Alena Naiden and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Ben Townsend in Nome
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Melinda Munson in Skagway
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.